Abby Cat Daddy TNR (Trap Neuter Return) Program Loses Funding – Asking for Public Help

Fraser Valley – Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society has lost their TNR funding, and are asking for the public to help.

In their social media posting, Logan, the Abby Cat Daddy stated:

In just over two years, we’ve made a big impact on cat welfare, from TNR (Trap Neuter Return) to general rescue efforts. But we’ve hit a roadblock: our longtime TNR sponsor can no longer support us due to unforeseen circumstances.

Without their help, we’ve had to pause our TNR program, impacting countless community cats. With kitten season here, the need is urgent.

We’re asking for your support to keep TNR going. Every donation counts. You can donate via e-transfer to admin@theabbycatdaddy.ca or online here: https://tinyurl.com/5fska39r

Read more here: https://tinyurl.com/psaaw3ue

Not sure what TNR (Trap Neuter Return) is? Learn here: https://tinyurl.com/2j7272nh