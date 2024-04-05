Skip to content

UPDATE – Body of Missing 40 Year Old Kent Mantler Has Been Found

Chilliwack – UPDATE – Unfortunately, the 40-year-old man who was reported missing on March 8, 2024 has sadly been located deceased. The cause of his death is not considered suspicious. The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

MARCH 11 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 40-year-old Kent Mantler, who was reported missing on March 8, 2024. Kent was last seen on February 12, 2024. At the time of his disappearance he was driving a Grey 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Description of Kent Mantler:

  • Caucasian male
  • 40 years
  • 6 ft 3 in
  • 230 lbs
  • brown hair
  • blue eyes


Police are concerned for Kent’s well-being, said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP Kent Mantler – Missing – March 2024
RCMP Kent Mantler – Missing – Vehicle March 2024

