Provincial Funding to Aid Families Pay for School Supplies

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Provincial funding has been announced to help pay for student necessities, such as school supplies, school fees and class trips, as well as additional costs associated with joining a school sports team or music program.

The support comes from the Student and Family Affordability Fund, which is being replenished with an additional $20 million this spring. More than $60 million has been provided to school districts provided through this program over the past two years.

Mission School District (75) is receiving $161,000,

Fraser-Cascade School District received $350,000.

Abbotsford School District is receiving $722,000.

Chilliwack School District (33) is receiving $345,000.

Student and Family Affordability Fund: news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024ECC0013-000293

Feeding Futures Fund: news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023ECC0020-000424