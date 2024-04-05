Mission RCMP Investigating Shots Fired on Kenney Avenue

Mission – Early on Friday April 5 (@1:15AM), Mission RCMP responded to multiple reports of gunshots heard near the Mission Sports Park. Officers attended the 31800 block of Kenney Avenue, and found that a house, and multiple vehicles parked in its driveway, had been struck by bullets. Fortunately, no one was injured. Around 4:45 AM, a dark SUV was subsequently located on fire on Barr Street, just south of Richards Avenue. Police are looking into whether it was involved in the shooting.

This type of gun violence is not often seen in Mission says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. We want to do everything possible to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this shooting are identified and held accountable for their actions.

Although the motive for the shooting is as of yet unknown, there is no indication that anyone else is at risk. If you have information that could help investigators with the shooting, or the burning of the SUV, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.