GoFundMe for Co-Owners of Jim’s Pizza, Hurt in Last Week’s Chilliwack Rollover

Chilliwack (GoFundMe) – On March 31, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover in the 45700 Block of Yale Road, the overpass above the train tracks. Upon police attendance the male driver was located unresponsive and the female passenger had suffered minor injuries. Both occupants were transported to hospital, the male in serious condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family:

2024 GoFundMe Norm Melanson Jim’s Pizza

Norm and Diane Melanson have been the heart and soul of our community for years, serving up slices of kindness along with their delicious pizzas at Jim’s Pizza for 16 years. Through their business, they’ve been the backbone of countless community

initiatives, lending support to individuals and organizations in need for over 16 years. Norm, a warm and loving husband, father, and friend, has always gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of those around him. Since selling the restaurant in June of 2023 they have been enjoying a much deserved retirement.

However, tragedy struck on Easter Sunday, March 31st, when Norm suffered a cardiac event while driving with Diane and the car they were traveling in jumped a curb, hit a pole and flipped over several times. Due to the heroic efforts of a good Samaritan Diane sustained only minor injuries, Norm’s condition however remains critical. He has yet to regain consciousness since the incident. It was only through the prompt response of paramedics that Norm’s heart started beating again after being without a pulse for over 20 minutes. He’s now fighting for his life at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, with Diane and their three daughters steadfastly by his side. With multiple surgeries in his future to repair a fractured spine and to install an internal defibrillator amongst other procedures there is a long road of healing ahead.

In this challenging time, we’re reaching out to our community for support. The financial burden of accommodation, food, travel and lost wages weighs heavily on the Melanson family. Hotel costs alone could amount to $6000 a month, adding to their already mounting expenses. Your generosity could make an immense difference, helping to alleviate some of the financial strain and allowing the Melanson family to focus on what truly matters—Norm’s recovery. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will be deeply appreciated and will go directly towards supporting this beloved family in their time of need. Let’s come together as a community to rally behind Norm, Diane, and their daughters during this difficult period. If you are unable to contribute financially, we ask that you please share this story to spread awareness.