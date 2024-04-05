City of Abbotsford Launching Business Retention and Expansion Survey

Abbotsford The City of Abbotsford is launching a business and resident survey to help inform its updated Business Retention and Expansion Strategy.

Developed in partnership with the Community Health and Social Innovation Hub (CHASI) at the University of the Fraser Valley, the survey will ask local Abbotsford businesses and organizations how the City can help with workforce and sector development, and improve business support processes and programs. Through the feedback received in this process, the City is hoping to gain additional insights into the current needs and challenges of local businesses, and learn how to better support them to grow and succeed in Abbotsford.

Input received from the survey will also build on early research and feedback received through the Historic Downtown Abbotsford Business Walks program undertaken in the fall of 2023, and focused consultation with business support groups and associations, local First Nations and the University of the Fraser Valley. The compiled feedback will be used to update the City’s Business Retention and Expansion Strategy, which was identified as one of Council’s priority actions for fostering a vibrant and growing economy in their 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.

The survey opens on April 10 and runs until April 17, 2024. All local Abbotsford businesses are encouraged to participate in the survey, and contribute to shaping the economic future of our community.

For more information on the Business Retention and Expansion Survey, visit www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/bre-strategy-survey.