Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – April 5

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: TESTINI, Daniele
Age: 55
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 150lbs
Hair: Brown/Grey
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault with a Weapon, Mischief $5000 or Under and Breach of Undertaking
Warrant in effect: April 2, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
Name: BROWCKX, Levi
Age: 34
Height: 5’4” ft
Weight: 133lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Breach of Release Order
Warrant in effect: April 2, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack