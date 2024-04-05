Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – April 5

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: TESTINI, Daniele

Age: 55

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 150lbs

Hair: Brown/Grey

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault with a Weapon, Mischief $5000 or Under and Breach of Undertaking

Warrant in effect: April 2, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Name: BROWCKX, Levi

Age: 34

Height: 5’4” ft

Weight: 133lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Breach of Release Order

Warrant in effect: April 2, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack