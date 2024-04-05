CBC Bearcats Elissa Vreugdenhil – PacWest BC Female Athlete of the Year

Abbotsford – (CBC Bearcats Instagram) – Congratulations to Elissa Vreugdenhil on earning the @pacwestbc Female Athlete of the Year across all sports. This special recognition is awarded to a student athlete who has participated in a #PACWEST sport AND was named a CCAA All-Canadian.



This is a first for any CBC Athlete.



Elissa had an outstanding year on all fronts. Athletically, she lead the league in rebounds and was second in scoring; she had 17 double doubles, and was one of only 2 athletes to rank in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists. She also had the second highest shooting percentage and was second in blocks in the league.



She also excelled academically, all while managing a career as a firefighter. Her ability to balance academics, athletics, and career at an exceptionally high level is unmatched.

2024 CBC Bearcats Elissa Vreugdenhil