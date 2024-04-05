BC Amber Alert DEACTIVATED – 3-month-old Tyler Durocher Found SAFE

Langley – UPDATE – Langley RCMP have de-activated an Amber Alert issued yesterday, Thursday April 4, 2024 following the safe recovery of a 4-month-old boy.

On April 4, 2024 Police responded to a call in the 7200 block of 208 Street. Based on the information available, criteria for an Amber Alert and the imminent concerns for the well-being of a 4-month-old child, an Amber Alert was activated at around 8:00 pm.

At just before 5:00 pm today, Friday April 5, 2024, police were notified by staff at Langley Memorial Hospital that Brianne Ford was there with Tyler. Police attended and confirmed both were there and in good health.

The circumstances surrounding the parental abduction remain under investigation.

Langley RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.

ORIGINAL STORY – A BC AMBER Alert was Activated in the Search for 3-month-old Tyler Durocher.

APRIL 5 UPDATE – The Langley Serious Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is actively liaising with all partner agencies during this search. Investigators are canvassing the area, following up on multiple tips and continue to pursue all possible avenues of investigation to bring Tyler home safely.

The RCMP’s Air 1 and Search and Rescue were also assisting in the search overnight in the area surrounding 72 Avenue and 208 Street.

Update to description of Brianne Ford

Investigators now believe that Ms. Ford has only one side of her brown hair shaved with purple highlights. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket but investigators are unable to confirm she was wearing that at the time of the abduction.

Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Tyler Durocher is urged to call 9-1-1.

ORIGINAL STORY – On Thursday April 4th the Langley RCMP received a report of a parental abduction involving a 3-month-old child. A 35-year-old women, Brianne Ford, attended an address in the area of 72nd street and 208th Avenue Thursday afternoon, She later fled on foot with the child without permission. Based on the information available, criteria for an Amber Alert and the imminent concerns for the well-being of a three-month-old child, an Amber Alert has been activated. Police are searching the area around the location and additional resources have been called in. Police believe they are likely on foot. Anyone who may have seen Tyler or Brianne Ford is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Canadian Press and CBC report that Central Valley Search and Rescue are participating in the search for the missing infant and the suspect.

Please click on the link to read more about Tyler and to view his photo. Please like/share this status so others can see his information.https://mcsc.ca/rescu?p=bc&i=6182