Trans Mountain Completes Pipe Pullback for Mountain 3 Between Chilliwack and Hope – May 1 Start Up

Calgary/Chilliwack/Hope (TMX) – Over the Easter Weekend, Trans Mountain successfully completed the pipe pullback for the Mountain 3 Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD) in the Fraser Valley between Hope and Chilliwack.

To complete the Expansion Project, there are several remaining steps including obtaining outstanding approvals from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER). With the appropriate approvals and completion of remaining construction activity, Trans Mountain will commence transporting crude oil on the expanded system.

The Commencement Date for commercial operation of the expanded system will be May 1, 2024. Trans Mountain anticipates providing service for all contracted volumes in the month of May.

After commencement of operation of the Expansion Project, Trans Mountain will continue cleanup, reclamation, road and civil work.