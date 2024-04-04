Construction Update on Sardis Secondary Expansion- Parking Issues

Sardis – Changes are coming to Parking and Entering/Exiting Sardis Secondary as of April 15.

This to accommodate the expansion of Sardis Secondary. In April 2023, Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care made the announcement for a major expansion of Sardis Secondary School. The $40M, 400 seat/ two-story expansion will consume the current bus drop off at the school. Buses will drop off around the West Side and the expansion should replace the portables that are in the back of the school by Rick Klassen football field.

Once complete, this will increase the school’s capacity from 1,200 to 1,600 seats.

So the changes starting April 15:

1) The current entrance closest to the school will become an entrance for busses and delivery vehicles only. (In the attached picture, this is highlighted in red.

2) The current main exit by the fence will now become the student/staff/visitor entrance. There will be two lanes with the one lane closest to the school accommodating the dropoff/pickup area. There is a lane right next to the tennis courts that will also be for student pickup/dropoff. (Highlighted in a baby blue colour.)

3) The new and only exit will be the far east exit. No vehicles will be able to enter here in the morning after April 15th. There will be two lanes – one to turn left and one to turn right. (The driveway is highlighted in blue.)

4) Student parking is at a premium! To accommodate staff, visitors and construction workers there are only 118 student stalls. These are marked with signs and highlighted in yellow on the attached map.) There is one stall (a larger one) closest to the greenhouse that we will be asking students with motorcycles to use