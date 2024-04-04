BC Highway Patrol Clock Audi and Porsche Going Over 200 km/hr Between Chilliwack and Hope

Fraser Valley – On March 30, BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack impounded a blue Audi and a rented black Porsche for travelling at speeds over double the speed limit on Highway 1 near Popkum Road. Officers clocked the vehicles at just over 200 km/hr in the 100 km/hr zone. Both drivers received violation tickets for excessive speed and both were left without their impounded vehicles for seven days.

That same day, BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack took two other high-risk drivers off the road. Officers served an impaired driver with a three-day immediate driving prohibition and impounded their vehicle for three days. The other driver was caught driving while prohibited. Officers served the driver with a court date and impounded their vehicle for seven days. The officers served over 90 violation tickets for a variety of traffic offences throughout the day.