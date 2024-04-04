BC Highway Patrol Clock Audi and Porsche Going Over 200 km/hr Between Chilliwack and Hope

Fraser Valley – On March 30, BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack impounded a blue Audi and a rented black Porsche for travelling at speeds over double the speed limit on Highway 1 near Popkum Road. Officers clocked the vehicles at just over 200 km/hr in the 100 km/hr zone. Both drivers received violation tickets for excessive speed and both were left without their impounded vehicles for seven days.
That same day, BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack took two other high-risk drivers off the road. Officers served an impaired driver with a three-day immediate driving prohibition and impounded their vehicle for three days. The other driver was caught driving while prohibited. Officers served the driver with a court date and impounded their vehicle for seven days. The officers served over 90 violation tickets for a variety of traffic offences throughout the day.
“
Our BC South Coast Highway Patrol officers worked hard to keep drivers safe this past weekend and they may have prevented some traffic fatalities by taking these four high-risk drivers off the road, said Corporal Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Officer.
If you witness any drivers excessively speeding, driving while impaired, or otherwise driving in an unsafe manner, please report them to your local police.