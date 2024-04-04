BC Amber Alert – Search for 3-month-old Tyler Durocher

Langley – A BC AMBER Alert has Been Activated in the Search for 3-month-old Tyler Durocher.

On Thursday April 4th the Langley RCMP received a report of a parental abduction involving a 3-month-old child. A 35-year-old women, Brianne Ford, attended an address in the area of 72nd street and 208th Avenue earlier this afternoon, She later fled on foot with the child without permission. Based on the information available, criteria for an Amber Alert and the imminent concerns for the well-being of a three-month-old child, an Amber Alert has been activated. Police are searching the area around the location and additional resources have been called in. Police believe they are likely on foot. Anyone who may have seen Tyler or Brianne Ford is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Please click on the link to read more about Tyler and to view his photo. Please like/share this status so others can see his information.https://mcsc.ca/rescu?p=bc&i=6182