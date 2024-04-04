Abby Councillor David Sidhu to Run in Provincial Election for BC United in Abbotsford South

Abbotsford – BC United announced that Dave Sidhu, current Abbotsford City Council member, Chair of the Development, Transportation and Infrastructure Advisory Committee, as the candidate for Abbotsford West in the upcoming provincial election.

From the BC United media release:

Sidhu, accompanied by his wife Ranjna, who works as a denturist and their young daughters Arinna and Amarah, proudly call Abbotsford home. Born and raised in Abbotsford, Sidhu has a deep-rooted commitment to service and has been passionate about giving back to his community.

Through his family business he has spearheaded numerous fundraising initiatives for essential community organizations, such as the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Center, Abbotsford Police Foundation, Salvation Army and The Archway Food Bank. His service to the community has earned him many accolades, including the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship recognition from the Rotary International club.

Sidhu has extensive experience in economic development having served as a director of Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and participating in initiatives like the Abbotsford Business Community Coalition.

“Dave’s track record of leadership and dedication to his community make him the ideal candidate to represent the people of Abbotsford West,” said BC United Leader Kevin Falcon. “BC United continues to attract star candidates from across British Columbia, like Dave, who will be ready to hit the ground running to tackle all the pressing issues caused by failed NDP policies.”

“I am passionate about facilitating growth in Abbotsford West and addressing real challenges like the housing and cost-of-living crises, expanding space at the Abbotsford Hospital, finding parking solutions for truck drivers, addressing the growing crime rate and providing support for local businesses,” said BC United Abbotsford West candidate Dave Sidhu. “But it’s not just local issues I promise to fight for — across British Columbia I am passionate about fighting to renew school nutrition programs, enhance the business sector, and address the challenges faced by our critical agriculture sector.”

“Dave Sidhu is the right man at the right time to represent Abbotsford West in B.C.’s Legislative Assembly. Dave is a proven leader with a track record for helping people and getting things done,” said Mike De Jong, retiring BC United Abbotsford West MLA. “I have known Dave Sidhu for over 30 years. He is a man of integrity who will represent our community with distinction and ensure that we have a strong voice for Abbotsford West in Victoria.”

As BC United continues to prepare for the upcoming election, the party continues to attract high calibre candidates that are united by the commitment to build a better future for the next generation.

The Provincial Election is scheduled for October 19.