Skip to content

UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover on Yale Road – Sunday March 31

Home
News
UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover on Yale Road – Sunday March 31

Chilliwack – UPDATE – On March 31, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover in the 45700 Block of Yale Road, the overpass above the train tracks. Upon police attendance the male driver was located unresponsive and the female passenger had suffered minor injuries. Both occupants were transported to hospital, the male in serious condition. The collision generated damage to infrastructure and caused a large debris field which required the closure of Yale Road between Alexander Avenue and Hocking Avenue.

The Chilliwack RCMP Frontline, supported by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, are advancing the investigation to determine what may have led to the collision. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a contributing factor in this incident.

Police won’t be releasing the names of the occupants of the vehicle at this time, the male driver remains in hospital in stable condition at the time of this release.

2024 Chilliwack Yale Road MVI – March 31 – Chilliwack Scanner/Facebook

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts