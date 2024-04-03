UFV Weekend Sports Wrap – Greene with Strong Golf Showing, Baseball Season Opens with Win vs Calgary

Fraser Valley – Men’s GOLF: Greene, Whiton with strong performances at 2024 Redhawk Invitational
Eli Greene finished at +2, and Ben Whiton finished at +3, as the UFV men’s golf team finished a combined +32 over three rounds at the Seattle U hosted Redhawk Invitational at the Chamber’s Bay Golf Course in Washington.
Greene was the top finishing Cascade, posting rounds of even par, +3, and -1, to finish tied for 23rd. Whiton finished one stroke back n a tie for 31st after rounds of -2, +2, and +3.
Jackson Jacob (+11, T70), Brett Bateman (+16, T89), and Jacob Armstrong (+22, 98th) rounded out the Cascades participants.
Click here for full results
The Cascades finished 15th in the 18-team field that included NCAA and Canada West participants. Oregon State University took the team victory at the event, with the University of Idaho and Seattle U. landing on the podium. UFV was the top Canada West participant, beating out UBC (T16), and Victoria (18th).
Click here for full team standings
The UFV golf teams continue toward their next few events in the lead up to the Golf Canada University / College Championship in early June hosted at the Idylwylde Golf and Country Club in Sudbury Ontario.
BASEBALL: Holdershaw, Cascades open season with series win over Calgary
Nick Holdershaw led the Cascades with six hits and added two RBI’s and two runs in four games to start the season with a series win over the Calgary Dinos. Pitchers Josh Berenbaum, Mason Chien, and Matthew Picheniuk all picked up wins, as the UFV baseball club came away with three victories out of four games.
Game 1: UFV Cascades 1 – Calgary Dinos 12
After Owen Quintana brought Max Prevost home to tie the game at 1-1 in the third, the Calgary bats came alive scoring 11 runs in the next four innings to take the season opener on Friday.
Game 2: UFV Cascades 4 – Calgary Dinos 2
The Cascades bounced back strong in Saturday’s second game. Mason Chien kept it scoreless, allowing just three hits and striking out seven through six innings of work, while some strong play at the plate allowed UFV to go up 3-0. Calgary found a pair of runs in the seventh, but the Cascades added a late run to seal it as Daxton Vanderkooi earned the save.
Game 3: UFV Cascades 9 – Calgary Dinos 5
Josh Berenbaum went six innings, striking out seven on the mound in game three on Sunday. Calgary scored a pair of runs on an error in the third, but Lane Grunerud gave UFV a 6-2 lead in the sixth after his single brought home three. The Cascades put up three more in the eighth inning to put it out of reach and Cade Eiri picked up the save.
Game 4: UFV Cascades 4 – Calgary Dinos 2
After a strong outing on the mound from Blake Badger, Matthew Picheniuk came into the game in the sixth, throwing three scoreless innings and four strikeouts in his first appearance to pick up the win. Zachary Teffaine came in to pick up the save in the ninth, striking out two. With the game tied at 2 in the seventh, a Thomas Richards single to right field brought home Brady Renneberg to give UFV the lead and Nick Holdershaw scored on a Nicholas Cleland single, as UFV won their third straight.
The Cascades now look ahead to a home-and-home set against the TRU WolfPack on April 6 and 7.