UFV Weekend Sports Wrap – Greene with Strong Golf Showing, Baseball Season Opens with Win vs Calgary

Fraser Valley – Men’s GOLF: Greene, Whiton with strong performances at 2024 Redhawk Invitational

Eli Greene finished at +2, and Ben Whiton finished at +3, as the UFV men’s golf team finished a combined +32 over three rounds at the Seattle U hosted Redhawk Invitational at the Chamber’s Bay Golf Course in Washington.



Greene was the top finishing Cascade, posting rounds of even par, +3, and -1, to finish tied for 23rd. Whiton finished one stroke back n a tie for 31st after rounds of -2, +2, and +3.



Jackson Jacob (+11, T70), Brett Bateman (+16, T89), and Jacob Armstrong (+22, 98th) rounded out the Cascades participants.



Click here for full results



The Cascades finished 15th in the 18-team field that included NCAA and Canada West participants. Oregon State University took the team victory at the event, with the University of Idaho and Seattle U. landing on the podium. UFV was the top Canada West participant, beating out UBC (T16), and Victoria (18th).



Click here for full team standings



The UFV golf teams continue toward their next few events in the lead up to the Golf Canada University / College Championship in early June hosted at the Idylwylde Golf and Country Club in Sudbury Ontario.

BASEBALL: Holdershaw, Cascades open season with series win over Calgary