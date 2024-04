Chilliwack – Chilliwack Visual Artists Association and O’Connor Group Art Gallery present ART 33 -District 33 High School Art Show – April 24 to May 25.

Experience the creativity of Chilliwack’s high school artists at our annual District SD33 art show. Discover the unique perspectives and innovative expressions of our talented students. Artists will showcase their work through various 2D and 3D mediums.

