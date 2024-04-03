City of Abbotsford Wants Feedback on New Highstreet Transit Exchange

Abbotsford – To support the future transit network, accommodate the increase in service levels and improve customer experience, the City of Abbotsford is looking for initial resident feedback on concept plans for a new transit exchange in the Highstreet area at Mt. Lehman Road.

The new transit exchange will be built on Highstreet Access Road near the Highstreet Shopping Centre, between Mt. Lehman Road and Cardinal Avenue, to help enhance connections near growing neighborhoods in the Mt. Lehman area and throughout Abbotsford to provide residents with greater access to public

transportation.

The concept design for the Highstreet Exchange includes:

Six bus bays;

New accessible wide sidewalks;

New shelters and benches;

Improved street lighting;

Crosswalk and wayfinding signage;

Bicycle amenities;

Street trees; and

Landscaping.



Residents are encouraged to learn more about the concept plan, provide initial feedback and submit their own ideas to the City via Let’s Talk Abbotsford by April 29, 2024