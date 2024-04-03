2024 BC Election – Gwen O Mahony is Back, But Not in Chilliwack

Victoria/Nanaimo/Chilliwack – On Wednesday April 3, the Conservative Party of British Columbia announced former NDP MLA Gwen O’Mahony as their candidate for Nanaimo-Lantzville.

O Mahony was the NDP MLA for Chilliwack – Hope from 2012-13 after winning a by-election to replace then Liberal MLA Barry Penner, who went back to private legal practice.

“This is not the NDP I thought I served with as an MLA. This is not even John Horgan’s NDP,” said O’Mahony.

“Years ago, I joined the NDP and was elected to represent the traditional ideas of the left. These ideas included representing workers, fighting for what’s right and helping those most vulnerable,” said O’Mahony. “However, after a decade of extremism from the left, I can confidently say that as a former MLA and as a woman, I can no longer remain a member of the NDP.”

“Whether you are a traditional conservative voter or a traditional NDP voter, I want to invite you on this journey with me. Join the Conservative Party of British Columbia and help us bring back common sense,” concluded O’Mahony.

“We are thrilled to have Former MLA Gwen O’Mahony running for our party. She is one of many British Columbians who are leaving the left. She will make an incredible MLA,” said Conservative leader John Rustad.

O’Mahony’s candidacy is also being endorsed by former BC Liberal MLA, John Martin, who she defeated in her campaign in 2012. “I’ve known Gwen for many years, we had our share of political battles dating back to 2012. I can tell you personally, nobody in the political realm works harder than Gwen.”