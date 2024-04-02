Witnesses Sought After Possible Hit-and-run in Mission

Mission – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help in relation to a possible hit-and-run that left a 20-year-old man with non-life-threatening injures.

The South Asian man, wearing a grey and black jacket, a grey hoody, and blue jeans, had just gotten off the #32 bus around 8 pm on Tuesday, March 26, in the area of 7th Avenue and Blott Street in Mission. He only walked a short distance before an unknown event occurred, leaving the man injured in the middle of the roadway. Fortunately, he was eventually able to make it back to his residence nearby, to get help from his family.

This is a bit of a strange occurrence, as the victim has very little memory of the incident, says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. However, based on the man’s injuries and other evidence, it appears as though he was struck by a vehicle on the north side of the intersection of 7th Avenue and Blott Street. We’re asking the driver of that vehicle, or anyone who saw what happened, to call Mission RCMP, so we can help determine what happened.

The man is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries. Anyone with information should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161. File 2024-3503.