Is Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool CFL Bound?

Miami/Fraser Valley – NFL and US Sports Talk Show host The Rod Pedersen Show has speculated on the future of Abbotsford football product Chase Claypool.

From his March 31 post to his Facebook page:

Who says you can’t go home?

The NFL Free Agency period opened over two weeks ago and with Wide Receiver Chase Claypool still unsigned, it’s led to speculation that he could be returning to his home and native land.

The Twitter account ‘NFL Notifications’ reported Saturday night “Interest is reportedly ‘heating up’ with both the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders making ‘competitive’ offers” to the 25-year old. The Abbotsford, BC product spent the past four seasons in the NFL with Pittsburgh, Chicago and Miami. In nine games with the Dolphins last season, he caught four passes.

While you’d think Claypool’s hometown BC Lions would have the inside track in CFL free agent talks (and it’s hard to believe Lions owner Amar Doman would lose a bidding war), Claypool’s mother is from Saskatchewan – Hudson Bay, I believe – and there could be a strong pull for him to return to his family’s prairie roots.

He could also stay in the NFL on a bargain deal. His stints in the NFL have been mercurial with off-field issues in Pittsburgh and a reported clash with the coaching staff in Chicago.