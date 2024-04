Nakiska/Cultus Lake/FIS/Alpine Canada – On Sunday March 31, Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden won the Canadian National Ski Cross title. Now he plans to do some recreational skiing.

From his Facebook page:

Wahoo!!! Canadian Nationals Champs all wrapped up. Ready to get back home and enjoy spring time in the Canadian mountains. Shoutout to @jschmidty18 @carson._.cook and @gavin._.row who shared in the grind of the WorldCup circuit and came out with PB’s and very successful results.