Chilliwack RCMP Investigate Suspicious Substance in Watson Road Residence – One Suspect in Custody

Chilliwack – On Monday afternoon April 1, Chilliwack RCMP received a complaint of a theft from a local business in the Sardis area of Chilliwack. Chilliwack RCMP Frontline members attended the complaint and the preliminary investigation lead them to a residence in the 45000 block of Watson Road, Chilliwack. Police engaged with the lone male occupant of the residence who made threats to harm police and damage local infrastructure. The assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was required to safely take the male into custody without incident.

During the investigation it was learned that there may have been a suspicious substance inside the residence that could pose a safety risk to the public. The residence was secured by police and through a risk assessment, it was determined that an evacuation of the neighbourhood was not required.

On Tuesday April 2, with the assistance of the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, a search of the residence was completed by the Chilliwack RCMP Frontline which determined that the suspicious substance did not pose a risk to public safety.

The male, identified as Ian Madden, was held in custody pending a bail hearing and has been charged with the following offences: