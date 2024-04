Chilliwack – At the April 2 meeting of Chilliwack Council, funding is expected to be approved for a number of initiatives including (from April 2, 2024 Agenda) :

Recommendation that Council approve the request from the Chilliwack Mural Festival Society for $5000 for the 2024 event.

As well,

Council approve the funding of $56,000 under the Community Development Initiatives Funding Policy to Ruth & Naomi’s Mission Downtown Cleanup Peer Employment Program.