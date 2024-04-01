Skip to content

Play Ball – Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Season Starts Saturday April 6

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Opening ceremonies are Saturday April 6th at Townsend Park @ 1pm.
Showcase game starts at 3pm.

Food trucks on site from 1pm-4pm.

Bring a lawn chair.

2024 Chilliwack Fastpitch Opening Day April

New Fishing Season, New Licence

