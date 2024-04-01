New Fishing Season, New Licence

Fraser Valley – (Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC) – April 1 marks the start of the 2024-25 freshwater fishing season. A new basic non-tidal fishing licence is required beginning April 1st for anyone aged 16 years and older fishing in B.C.’s fresh waters. There are annual, eight-day, or one-day licensing options. Purchase your new licence online, in person at a Service BC location, or at one of the participating licence vendors.

Additional stamps or licences are required if you plan to fish for certain species (such as salmon) or in specific locations. You can add these to your basic non-tidal licence at the time of purchase, or log back in to the e-Licensing system at a later date to add them.