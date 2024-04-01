March 2024 – Chilliwack Temperatures Lower Than Normal , Second Lowest Recorded Snowpack

CHilliwack (Roger Pannett – Environment Canada) – A modified arctic air mass, remaining from late February, continued for the 1 st week of March. Temperatures remained below normal with convective snow flurries producing snow falls on 5 days. Total snowfall was close to the March average and the snowiest in 5 years.

However on March 1 st , the Provincial snow pack was reported at 66 % of normal, the 2nd lowest on record.