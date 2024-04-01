Dryer Fire Leaves Cultus Lake Family Homeless – GoFundMe Started To Help Them (VIDEO)

Cultus Lake – It’s not how you want to spend Easter Sunday. Around 4:30PM, the unthinkable happened to a Cultus Lake family and their home on Spruce Street.

From GoFundMe:

My names Ainsley, a neighbour of Serena’s and I’m creating this in hopes to help her and her sons get some stability. On Easter Sunday, Serena’s dryer caught fire and within minutes, she lost everything. She was able to get her family and her bunny (Teddy) to safety but unfortunately, has been left homeless.

Serena is a single mother of two boys, Lynden (10) and Theo (3). The fire was in Cultus Lake and they’ve been a huge part of the local community. She has been attending South Side Church for the last 6 years. She works for the Chilliwack school district as an Education Assistant and has personally worked with so many of the children here in Chilliwack. We are asking for your help to get her back on her feet. She’s needing her community now more than ever.

The GoFundMe link is here.