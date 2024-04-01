Skip to content

5th Annual O’Connor Car Show – July 14

Chilliwack – The fifth annual O’Connor Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM Car Show in support of the Little Heroes Hockey Academy, is Sunday, July 14.

New and Classic Cars, Live Music, Food Trucks, Bouncy Castle, Face Painting, Games, Vendors and so much more! Enjoy a fun-filled day with your family and friends.

Enter your vehicle ($10 minimum donation to Little Heroes Hockey Academy)
Register your vehicle at: https://www.oconnorchrysler.com/2024oconnorcarshow/. Give the sales team at call at 604-792-2754 ext. 131

2024 O Connor Car Show

