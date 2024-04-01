Skip to content

2024 Chilliwack FC Spring Orientation Day – Saturday April 6

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League Orientation Day is Saturday April 6 at Exhibition Park from 2-6pm.

Presented by Sarah Toop – Sarah Toop Real Estate Group and Save-On-Foods, Orientation Day will be a fun-filled afternoon you won’t want to miss.

They’ll be field games (on AND off field!), prizes, popcorn, food trucks, vendors, and music. This will be your opportunity to pick up your uniforms and meet some of your coaches.

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove will be here to cut the ribbon to kick off this exciting Chilliwack Ford Spring League.

Local vendors will include: Frankly Delicious, Chicken on Tires, D.T. Customs, Crafty Friends, Rock My World, Autumn Fraser’s Sensory Learning, Planet of the Crepes, and Hurley Coffee.

