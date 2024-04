Winnipeg – (Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack Facebook) – Congratulations to Calli Saunders, Myriam Hickey, Violette Freimark and Sophie MacNeil for braving the cold and giving it their all at the recent 2024 Speedo Western Canadian Championships in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Calli Saunders earned herself a Bronze medal for the girls 16 and over 200m Backstroke.