FV Flag – NFL Flag Football Spring 2024 Registration is Open Until April 2

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Flag – NFL Flag Football Spring 2024 Registration is Open.

Details for Spring 2024

FV Flag is an official partner of NFL Flag. Registration is open to boys and girls Age 5-17

· Register on fvflag.com or click here

Fee for the Spring 2024 season is $195 for 1 child, 2 or more get a family rate of $170 each . Fee covers : Player Insurance, Team Picture, Official NFL Flag Jersey, Player Flags. Player is responsible for cleats

Fee covers : Player Insurance, Team Picture, Official NFL Flag Jersey, Player Flags. Player is responsible for cleats. We now accept credit cards. Payment can be made online by credit card, or cash or by e transfer to FVFlag@gmail.com Credit Card Fee: Please note that there is a fee set and charged by the credit card processor when paying by credit card. This fee is waived for payments made by e-transfer or cash. If paying by cash or e-transfer, or making other arrangements with us, please select "Pay by Cheque, Transfer, etc" from the dropdown on the payment screen.

Family Registrations : If 2 or more siblings are being registered: Please select payment method from the dropdown on the payment screen for each player. This will allow for waiving additional credit card processing fees that will be charged by the processor. The amount due will be $170 times the number of siblings being registered.

· Registration closes April 2.

o Registrations after this date will be subjected to a late registration fee and we cannot accommodate friend and coach requests

· Coach and Friend requests are not guaranteed this season. Balanced strength of teams will take priority over requests

· Team Info New for Spring 24: Some have expressed an interest to create teams of their choosing. If a coach would like to do this, please reach out to us to discuss. At our discretion, self-formed teams can be made but may have to play one age division up to maintain competitive balance.

· We believe cost should not be a barrier for kids to benefit from sports. If you are in need of alternative payment arrangements, please reach out to us to discuss

· Players and parents… sign up to be a paid referee

· Volunteer to Coach! Be a part of an amazing experience. Check out Coaching resources here. And Rules

o Coaches (Head and Assistant) must provide a valid Criminal Record Check prior to season start as per our insurance policy No Exceptions

o We will reimburse the cost of Criminal Record Checks when presented with a valid receipt

o For the coaches that have completed their clearance during a previous season, it will still be valid this season. Please re-submit an electronic copy for our record.

The Spring 2024 season is expected to start April 13th, Games are played every Saturday until June 15th, barring rain outs which may extend the season

· Games are played between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm at Abbotsford Middle Secondary. 7 regular season games plus a windup Championship tournament

· Practices are before or after games on Saturdays

· We are planning to have 4 age groups for the Spring depending on registrations.

· Please review the FV Flag Code of Conduct. This applies to all players, coaches, parents and those in attendance at the fields. Any conduct against the code can result in a 15 yard Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty in-game, and/or suspension or expulsion from the league.

Please reach out to us with any questions: FVFlag@gmail.com.