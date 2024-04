Chilliwack – Something that was expected when District 1881 was taking shape, would be that the area would become a set for movies, television, videos and such.

Those having a bite to eat or simply strolling through on Easter Sunday evening were in for a treat.

A film crew with dancers were shooting a Bhangra Music Video.

FVN asked to take just a couple of shots.

With the warmer weather coming, expect more of this.

2024 Easter Bhangra Music Video Shoot – FVN