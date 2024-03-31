Skip to content

Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – March 31

Home
Crime
Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – March 31

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

MARTIN, Stephen

MARTIN, Stephen

Age: 65

Height: 6’1” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Black/Grey – Balding

Wanted: Assault and Breach of Undertaking

Warrant in effect: March 26, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts