UPDATE – Chiefs Lock in Second – Start Playoffs Against Langley

Chilliwack – UPDATE – Game one and two (April 5 and 6) of the first round of the playoffs for the Chilliwack Chiefs will be against Langley at the Chilliwack Coliseum

Tickets available through the Chiefs Coliseum office.

ORIGINAL STORY – After a battle in Victoria that ended in a shootout win against the Grizzlies, the Chilliwack Chiefs are guaranteed at least 3rd place in the Coastal Conference, with a great opportunity to finish 2nd.

When the regular season is over and the BCHL Playoffs begin, the Chiefs will face off against either the Langley Rivermen or the Coquitlam Express.

Chilliwack has two more regular-season games remaining. They’ll head back to the island to take on the Cowichan Capitals on Friday (March 29) and then the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday (March 30). Combined against the two teams, the Chiefs have a season record of 6-1.

No matter how the regular season ends, the Chiefs know they have home ice to start the playoffs.

Game one will go on April 5th at 7pm, and game two will go on April 6th at 6pm.

Tickets for games one and two are now available at the Chiefs office and from chilliwackchiefs.net.

The full first round schedule will be released once the opponent is decided.