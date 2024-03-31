Abbotsford Horsepower for Hospice – August 18 Takes Over Downtown

Abbbotsford – In partnership with Tourism Abbotsford, Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society is once again gearing up for their 4th Annual Horsepower for Hospice Sunday August 18.

It is literally up and down South Fraser Way in Downtown Abbotsford.

Register your vehicle for only $35. All makes and models welcome.

This year there is a 300 vehicle limit. All vehicles must pre-register. The first 100 registered vehicles receive a swag-bag the day of the event.

All funds raised will help Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society continue to support families who need critical palliative care and bereavement support for their loss and grief. Your generous support directly enables programming to assist children and families, ages 3 and up, to process their grief in a safe and healthy environment.

Any inquiries please call Rick Barkwell, Manager, Development & Business Partnerships Direct: 604-852-7079 Cell: 604-996-7891.

Website info is here.