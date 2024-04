Chilliwack – The Vineyard Centre off Five Corners in Chilliwack – on Wellington, is holding a mad art event.

This is an all ages arts event with music, paintings, jewellery, photography and apparel for sale.

There will be special teas and coffee’s and the proceeds go to fund youth programs at the Vineyard.

It’s Friday April 5 from 4 to 10 PM featuring the band TAYOS and other local musicians.