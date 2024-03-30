Two People with Smoke Inhalation After Travel Trailer Fire in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On Saturday morning (March 30 @9AM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a trailer fire in the 46000 block of Elgin Drive.



The two occupants of the fire were able to successfully exit the trailer and were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

There were no firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.