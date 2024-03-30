The Sky’s No Limit – World’s Largest Aviation Diversity Outreach Event – Abbotsford Airport – April 27 and 28

Abbotsford – The Sky’s No Limit – She is Anything! 2024. The World’s Largest Aviation, Aerospace, Marine & Defence diversity outreach event at the Abbotsford International Airport, April 27-28.
This is a free event.
Since 2012, Achieve Anything Foundation free events have changed the lives of over 140,000 women & girls of all ages and cultures! They’ve also provided 13,384 women & girls with the incredible experience of first flight in a helicopter,
- Free flights for female first-time fliers (any age!)
- Meet a NASA Astronaut in person and learn first-hand about space!
- Supporting agency and industry partners bring personnel, vessels, vehicles, aircraft, and other hands-on equipment and displays to showcase the various aspects of their activities. Personnel from all walks of life are eager to connect with you and share their experiences!
- We’ve challenged all display partners to “out-cool” the others, and they have plenty of real estate available for fun demonstrations and scenario-based role-play with hands-on gear and equipment.
- You’ll enjoy meeting many members from the various unique branches of the Military, RCMP, CBSA, Canadian & U.S. Coast Guard, and many other agency/industry partners from Aviation, Aerospace, Marine & Defence who annually support our events with several billion dollars of combined assets to inspire tens of thousands from Canada, the U.S. and beyond over the two-day event.
- FOOD TRUCKS!!! After you’ve worked up your appetite, recharge your cylinders with delicious food, beverages & deserts! Check out who’s on site in our Food Truck Brochure!