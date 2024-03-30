The Sky’s No Limit – World’s Largest Aviation Diversity Outreach Event – Abbotsford Airport – April 27 and 28

Abbotsford – The Sky’s No Limit – She is Anything! 2024. The World’s Largest Aviation, Aerospace, Marine & Defence diversity outreach event at the Abbotsford International Airport, April 27-28.

This is a free event.

Since 2012, Achieve Anything Foundation free events have changed the lives of over 140,000 women & girls of all ages and cultures! They’ve also provided 13,384 women & girls with the incredible experience of first flight in a helicopter,

Free flights for female first-time fliers (any age!)

Meet a NASA Astronaut in person and learn first-hand about space!

Supporting agency and industry partners bring personnel, vessels, vehicles, aircraft, and other hands-on equipment and displays to showcase the various aspects of their activities. Personnel from all walks of life are eager to connect with you and share their experiences!

We’ve challenged all display partners to “out-cool” the others, and they have plenty of real estate available for fun demonstrations and scenario-based role-play with hands-on gear and equipment.

You’ll enjoy meeting many members from the various unique branches of the Military, RCMP, CBSA, Canadian & U.S. Coast Guard, and many other agency/industry partners from Aviation, Aerospace, Marine & Defence who annually support our events with several billion dollars of combined assets to inspire tens of thousands from Canada, the U.S. and beyond over the two-day event.

FOOD TRUCKS!!! After you’ve worked up your appetite, recharge your cylinders with delicious food, beverages & deserts! Check out who’s on site in our Food Truck Brochure!