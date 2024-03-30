2024 Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair – April 13 and 14

Chilliwack – Get ready to dive into a world of sustainability and fun at the 2024 Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair on April 13th and 14th at the Sports Landing Centre.

The 2024 Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair is a FREE family-friendly event.

For two days you will have access to the experts in sustainability and renewable energy. Listen and learn from leaders in the industry – come be inspired to find new ways to help in the fight against climate change.

The diverse lineup of speakers cover critical topics such as the impacts of BC’s 2023 fire season, the intersection of fashion and sustainability, the multifaceted world of sustainable agriculture, and innovative building strategies to meet energy and carbon codes.

Dive into discussions on global health challenges, the repercussions of fracking, the power of plant-based diets, and the specific climate change challenges facing Uganda.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage, learn, and be part of the solution at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre.

Landing Sports Centre

45530 Spadina Avenue.

For more info and a list of speakers: Facebook info is here.