Semá:th (Sumas) Temporary Installment of Non- Permanent Fish Weir Project for 2024

Semá:th (Sumas) First Nation – Semá:th Temporary Fish Weir has issued notice of temporary installment of non-permanent foundation structures for temporary fish weir project for 2024.

2024 marks the second year of the four-year project, following the pilot fish weir run in 2023.

The goal of the project is to assess the feasibility of safe and effective fish capture, handling, release, and by-pass through behavioral assessments. The weir will be operated as a live-capture and release facility for all stocks of concern, where fish survival and wellbeing are of paramount importance. In addition, the pilot weir will be used to assess installation efficiency, structure stability, operational flexibility, and guidance effectiveness for harvest of target species. Supporting activities will be implemented to provide environmental monitoring of the impacts the structure has on migrating stocks in the Sumas-Chilliwack River.

This is approximately 400-meters downstream of the Keith Wilson Bridge, Abbotsford. Access to the site was coordinated with the City of Abbotsford through gate access at No. 2 Rd and Boundary Rd. from Tuesday March 26 to Wednesday April 3.

During in-season operation, a minimum angling boundary of 50 meters upstream and 50 meters downstream of the weir will be enforced, and a motorized vessel boundary of 100 meters upstream and 100 meters downstream of the weir. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will assist in enforcing the boundary which is essential to ensure no interference to the scientific data collection and safety of all water users.

