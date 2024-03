Chilliwack – Just after 4PM on Good Friday, Scanner Chatter was busy reporting that a Biker and his dog were in trouble. A dog had fallen 10 feet onto a ledge off Quarry Road and the biker may have a broken femur (thighbone). Chilliwack Fire and SAR Search and Rescue were on scene. (Near Chilliwack Excavating)

More to come.

46984 Quarry Rd SAR is responding @ 1614 Hrs https://t.co/9ZKfymyu05 — BC_Scan🇨🇦 (@BCScan1) March 29, 2024