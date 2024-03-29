Derek Epp Re-Elected Chief at Tzeachten FN

Tzeachten First Nation – Derek Epp was re-elected as Chief of Tzeachten First Nation. The vote was on March 27.

From his social media: Thank you Tzeachten membership for putting your trust in me again for another term as Chief, your support is a clear mandate to keep pushing our community forward. I want to thank Diane McEachern for pushing me through this election, it takes a lot to put your name forward for this position. Sandra Bonner-Pederson it was an absolute pleasure to get to work with you and I know we’ll see lots of you still! It is exciting times for Tzeachten and I’m looking forward to serving our amazing community for another 4 years with a very driven council. Congratulations to the new Council and thank you to everyone who put their names forward in this election.

2024 Tzeachten FN Vote