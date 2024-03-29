Chilliwack Cougars Product RHP Cade Smith Makes Cleveland’s MLB Opening Day Roster

Fraser Valley/Cleveland – Congratulations to RHP Cade Smith. Smith is a Chilliwack Cougars Alumni who was first drafted in his grade 12 year. Cade opted to go to the University of Hawaii instead. Following his stint in Honolulu he signed with the Cleveland Gaurdians. This year he has made the opening day roster for the Gaurdians.

From Colin Currie, Chilliwack Cougars:

Cade Smith Chilliwack Cougars Alumni 2016 and 2017

Drafted by the Minnesota twins in 2017(Did not sign)

Went to University of Hawaii(2018 to 2020)

Signed by the Cleveland Guardians 2020

Team Canada WBC 2023

2024 40 man roster for Cleveland (Opening Day Roster)

From Baseball Canada Opening Day Canadians that made their teams:

Cleveland Guardians

C Bo Naylor (Mississauga, ON)

1B Josh Naylor (Mississauga, ON)

RHP Cade Smith (Abbotsford, BC)

Notable: One of the feel-good stories coming out of Spring Training from a Canadian perspective is reliever Cade Smith cracking the Guardians Opening Day roster. Smith joins his former Junior National Team teammate from 2017 Bo Naylor along with his brother Josh to give the Guards a Canuck trio.