Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Sasquatch Mountain winter wonderland adventure comes to a grand finale this season, closing on Monday, April 1st at 4pm.

On Sunday, March 31st, at Molly’s, it’s the ultimate Après Beer Garden Party. Kickstarting at 11am, gear up for a day packed with live music, delicious BBQ, and the best of brews in the vibrant beer garden. It’s your chance to celebrate the Après Skiing, create lasting memories, and embrace the mountain vibes one last time.

