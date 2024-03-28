District of Hope Receives $500K from the Province – Active Transportation Grant – to Construct Richmond Hill Multi-Use Pathway to Silver Creek

Hope/Silver Creek – The District of Hope announced the receipt of $500,000 in funding from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure under the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program.

This grant supports the Province’s Clean BC commitment to increasing the share of trips made by walking, cycling, and transit, while ensuring sustainable development and minimizing the burden on taxpayers.

The funding will be utilized to construct the Richmond Hill Multi-Use Pathway, connecting the Silver Creek neighborhood to essential amenities. This initiative aligns with the broader efforts to enhance active transportation infrastructure in communities across British Columbia. Through investments in multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, and safety improvements, local, regional, and Indigenous governments aim to expand options for active transportation while promoting sustainability.



