Cultus Lake Park Hires New Security Company – Frontline Integrated Security

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park has hired a new security company, Frontline Integrated Security.

Frontline Integrated Security will provide security services for Sunnyside Campground, residential and public areas of Cultus Lake Park throughout the summer season.

Staff have had the opportunity to work with Frontline Integrated Security, Director of Operations, in two capacities over the last three years. He has experience with a previous security company providing services for the park and more recently, worked as a seasonal Bylaw Enforcement Officer for a duration of two years.

From the Park Media release: The Security Director is knowledgeable of park bylaws and experienced in providing enforcement for Sunnyside Campground operations. He exceeds the park’s expectation to maintain professional working relations with both managers, staff, the RCMP and members of the public..

Sunnyside Campground Security can be reached at 604-858-5253.

Public contact details for security will be released and posted on the park’s website and app at a later date.