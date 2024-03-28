Celebrate Earth Month in April, with the City of Chilliwack

Chilliwack – April is Earth Month in Chilliwack! The City of Chilliwack is offering a wide range of activities for everyone to participate in through the month of April. Gather friends and family for the Adopt-a-River cleanup or join the City-Wide Garage Sale to help promote the reuse of materials.

“The City of Chilliwack continues to take steps outlined in our Corporate and Community Climate Action Plans,” said Mayor Popove. “Earth Month is a great opportunity for each of us to find ways to help keep Chilliwack clean and green, and I encourage all our residents to participate through one of the City’s events, or on your own.”

Upcoming Earth Month activities and events include:

Free Scrap Metal Recycling – April 1 to 30. Drop off scrap metal for free at the Bailey Landfill during the month of April.

City of Chilliwack booth at the Rotary Climate Fair – April 13 to 14. Visit the City booth at the Rotary Club of Chilliwack’s second annual Rotary Climate Fair at the Landing Sports Centre.

Residential Large Item Pickups – April 15 to 30. Non-profit groups will pick up bulky items from residents by donation. Registration for pickups is happening April 1 to 14, and pickups will be scheduled from April 15 to 30.

Adopt-a-River Cleanup – Saturday, April 20 from 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Help clean up the Chilliwack/Vedder River! Registration is open at Thompson Park from 8:30 – 9:30 am. Cleanup continues until 1:30 PM.

Compost Sale at Parr Road Green Depot – Monday, April 22. BioCentral at Parr Road Green Depot is offering 40% off all bagged products (compost, topsoil, and mulch), and 10% off bulk products (compost, topsoil, and mulch).

Spring City-Wide Garage Sale – Saturday, May 11 from 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Online registration opens April 12. Register by April 28 to be included in the print listing, and by May 5 to be included in the online listing.





The City of Chilliwack also offers year-round opportunities to get involved and help the environment, including the Adopt-a-Road program, street drain marking, and tree planting. Visit chilliwack.com/EarthMonth for more information.