BCHL Rocky Mountain Challenge Closes Out Season – BC vs Alberta Champs

Burnaby (BCHL Media Release) – The BC Hockey League announced the format for the Rocky Mountain Challenge postseason series between the Alberta and British Columbia playoff champions.

The two playoff winners will meet in a best-of-three series from May 31 to June 2, with all three games being hosted by the Alberta champion. This series will mark the official end to the 2023-24 BCHL season.

“With the addition of the five teams from Alberta midseason and having them play a separate schedule from our B.C. teams, this felt like the perfect way to introduce competition between the two provinces, while giving the athletes a memorable event to cap off 2023-24,” said BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker. “If this season is any indication, this is bound to be an action-packed weekend and will set the table for the exciting future of the BCHL.”

Previously, the BCHL announced the playoff format for the Alberta Division and provided a refresher on the B.C. postseason format.

The B.C. portion of the Rogers BCHL Playoffs begins on Friday, April 5, while the Alberta postseason schedule starts on Wednesday, April 10.

The Rocky Mountain Challenge will be a one-off event with the Alberta teams being fully integrated next season and competing solely for the BCHL championship.