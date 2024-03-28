Skip to content

2024 Chilliwack Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Saturday April 6

Home
Community
2024 Chilliwack Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Saturday April 6

Chilliwack – Y’all, the 11th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, benefiting Chilliwack Hospice Society, returns Saturday, April 6 and promises to be a rip-roarin’ good time! 

They’re still fixin’ the details on food, music, and entertainment.

11th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice

Saturday, April 6 – Doors open at 6:00pm

Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street, Chilliwack)

Buy your tickets online here.

This signature fundraising event raises funds to support the grief and palliative care support programs and services Chilliwack Hospice Society provides free of cost to children, youth and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts